Azerbaijan and Russia discuss joint operation of Samur hydroelectric complex

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

The 19th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian joint commission was held at Azerbaijan’s Amelioration and Water Management OJSC in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani-Russian Commission for the Distribution of Water Resources of the Transboundary Samur River was established on the basis of the ’Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Effective Use and Protection of Water Resources of the Transboundary Samur River between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Russia’,

Dilgam Sharifov, a representative of Amelioration and Water Management OJSC, said that heads of departments of the Society Ajdar Javadov and Elkhan Huseynov, as well as members of the commission - representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Anar Huseynzade, representative of the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Arzu Naghiyev, representative of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Asif Verdiyev and representative of the State Border Service Faig Aliyev

A number of issues were discussed at the videoconference.

Thus, the issues of distribution and monitoring of water resources between the two countries, the joint operation of the Samur hydroelectric complex, and other issues were considered.