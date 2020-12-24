Dev't of liberated territories to greatly contribute to Azerbaijani economy - Minister of Economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

The World Bank projects that Azerbaijan's economy will grow by 1.9 percent in 2021, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov made the remark during the discussion of the budget for 2021 at the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Dec. 24.

"In accordance with the forecasts of other international organizations, Azerbaijan's economy will grow by two percent next year," the minister said.

Jabbarov stressed that the Ministry of Economy is optimistic.

"Our optimism is associated with the return of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the reintegration of the liberated territories into the country's economy,” the minister added. “The development of these territories will make a great contribution to the development of our economy."