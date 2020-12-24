Azerbaijan - top CIS country for purchasing rate of pension indicators

Economy 24 December 2020 15:08 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan - top CIS country for purchasing rate of pension indicators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.24

Trend:

Azerbaijan continues to rank 1st among the CIS member states and Georgia for minimum and average monthly pension indicators in dollar terms, calculated by Purchasing Power Parity, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

According to the ministry, social reforms carried out in the country lead to significant growth in social benefits and pensions.

The minimum amount of pensions currently paid in Azerbaijan is 233 manat ($137), and the average monthly amount of pensions is 300 manat ($176), including the size of the average monthly old-age pension, which is 330 manat ($194), the ministry added.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 24)

