Azerbaijan's parliament approves 2021 budget of Social Protection Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament considered the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2021 at a plenary meeting held on Dec.25, Trend reports.

It was proposed to set incomes of the fund in the amount of 5.146 billion manat ($3.03 billion), and the same for the expenses.

Following discussions, the proposal was put up on a vote and adopted in the first reading.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 25)