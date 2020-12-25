Azerbaijan's parliament approves 2021 budget of Social Protection Fund
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.25
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
The Azerbaijani parliament considered the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2021 at a plenary meeting held on Dec.25, Trend reports.
It was proposed to set incomes of the fund in the amount of 5.146 billion manat ($3.03 billion), and the same for the expenses.
Following discussions, the proposal was put up on a vote and adopted in the first reading.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 25)
