Winter grain sowing completed in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.30

By FIdan Babayeva – Trend:

Winter sowing in Azerbaijan was carried out on an area of ​​1.037 million hectares in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

By December 25, actual plowing was carried out on 95.9 percent of the projected acreage, and on 929,760 hectares - sowing work.

Up to date, farmers have sown wheat on 574,383 hectares, barley - on 355,376 hectares, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, unlike in previous years, farmers prefer to use certified seeds. The use of certified seeds is considered to be one of the main factors in increasing yields.

To date, 139,148 tons of certified seeds have been used in the sowing process, of which 99,137 tons are wheat seeds, 40,011 tons - barley.

“In 33 districts of the country, the plowing process associated with autumn crops has been fully completed, and in 19 districts the actual plowing rate is more than 90 percent. Some 13 districts account for about 50 percent of the winter grain crops across the country. This year, in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, sowing of winter grain was carried out on a total area of ​​36,880 hectares,” the message said.

The ministry noted that it is expected to complete the plowing works at the shortest possible time.

