Azerbaijan starts grain sowing in liberated Fuzuli district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Mass planting of winter crops for the harvest of 2021 is nearing completion in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

As of December 24, 2020, an area of ​​976,730.7 hectares was sown with grain and winter crops for green forage.

Winter sowing of cereals amounted to 98.5 percent or 962,402.7 hectares of sown areas, of which 594,896.6 hectares are wheat, 367,230.1 hectares - barley, and 276 hectares - rye.

The largest area is sown with wheat in Shaki (36,180.3 ha), Jalilabad (56,500 ha), Shamakhi (30,371.8 ha), Fuzuli (28,559 ha), Ismayilli (22,719 ha), Aghjabadi (21,612.1 ha) and Gobustan (18,927 ha) districts. Barley is planted in large quantities in the city of Shaki (29,922.7 ha) and in the districts of Neftchala (34,470 ha), Kurdamir (26,760.4 ha), Bilasuvar (19,334 ha), Aghsu (17,326 ha), Aghdash (13,386 ha) and Goranboy (13,365 ha).

The sown area of ​​winter crops decreased by 4.8 percent over the year, including wheat - by 7.2 percent, barley - by 0.6 percent, and rye - by 21.1 percent.