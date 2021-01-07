Baku Metro CJSC continuing work in Khojasan depot (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

Baku Metro CJSC, along with the construction of the Purple Line, is intensively working on the construction of the Khojasan depot, a source in the Baku Metro CJSC told Trend.

According to the source, the work is being carried out in three stages.

As part of the measures to create a repair-observation platform for trains, work was completed on one observation and rail track, and on two more, the installation of road superstructure elements is being completed, the source said.

Along with the construction of the checkpoint building, the corresponding communication systems, the loading and unloading point, fire safety sites, and other service areas, work on the construction of underground crossings, as well as on passenger platforms, continues as planned within the requirements of the coronavirus pandemic, added the source.

“There will also be innovations on the tracks of the Jafar Jabbarly station, on the second tracks of which large-scale repair and restoration work is nearing completion. The station platform and tracks have been completely reconstructed and brought up to the level of modern requirements for ease of maintenance, structural reliability, and aesthetic appearance. Large-scale restoration work has been carried out in the tunnels connecting this station with the Khatai station,” the source noted.

In general, 2020 will be remembered as an important year in terms of metro construction and overhaul, reconstruction, and renovation of station infrastructure.