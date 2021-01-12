Azerbaijan's export may increase after signing trilateral statement - analytical center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The statement signed in Moscow between Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia envisages the restoration of transport communications in the region, Head of the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli told Trend.

“As a result of the opening of transport communications, Azerbaijan's export may grow by 1.2 billion manat ($705 million),” head of the center added.

"As a result of the opening of communications, the share of Turkey in Armenia's trade turnover may increase from three percent to 13 percent while the share of Azerbaijan - to 1 percent,” Gasimli said.

“At the same time, the opening of communications in the region can increase Azerbaijan's export by 1.2 billion manat ($705 million), non-oil GDP by two percent, processing industry by three percent and mining industry by 2.7 percent," Gasimli said.

"Our calculations based on the general equilibrium model show that the reintegration of the Nagorno-Karabakh region into the Azerbaijani economy in the medium term will have a positive impact on agriculture (an increase of 10.4 percent), tourism (an increase of 5.5 percent), the mining industry (an increase of 5.3 percent), transport services (an increase of 4.9 percent), manufacturing industry (an increase of 4.3 percent) and other services (an increase of 1.4 percent) while the formation of non-oil GDP as a whole will increase by 5.1 percent," Gasimli said.