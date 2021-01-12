Azerbaijan intends to export tomatoes to Persian Gulf and European countries (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) under the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry organized an online meeting with the participation of entrepreneurs operating in the field of tomato production and export, the ministry told Trend on Jan. 12.

The issues of diversifying export, increasing export potential, finding new priority markets for selling products were discussed during the meeting, which was attended by the managers of AZPROMO and the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency, trade representatives of Azerbaijan in the UAE and Central European countries.

The event was attended by representatives of over 20 companies and about 40 entrepreneurs. Acting head of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev spoke about the work being conducted by the Ministry of Economy in the direction of eliminating difficulties for exporters in this sphere, as well as about support mechanisms.

Abdullayev urged entrepreneurs to work closely with the state structures to develop this sector.

The work has been launched in the direction of supplying products from Azerbaijan to the countries of the Persian Gulf and Europe along with the traditional markets.