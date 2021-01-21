Representatives of Turkish companies arrive in Azerbaijan to support restoration of liberated lands (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A meeting between the Turkish delegation, which is on a visit to Baku, headed by Chairman of the board of TÜMKİAD, Ilham Ozturk, and representatives of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers’) of Azerbaijan was held on Jan. 21, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's liberated lands, providing employment for people who will live there.

Ozturk noted that the organization led by him is ready to provide support for restoration work in the liberated lands, and the visit is aimed at discussing these issues with the relevant structures of Azerbaijan.

As part of the program to support Azerbaijan in this matter, the construction of industrial plants and textile factories is considered a priority, he stressed.

At the end of the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between TÜMKİAD and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) of Azerbaijan.