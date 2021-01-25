Azerbaijan completes repair and construction work on roads of Samukh district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

The Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads repaired a local highway stretching 39.5 kilometers, including the Yenikend-Poylu highway stretching 28.1 kilometers and access roads to Kasemen, Garabaghli and Salakhli villages, which are separated from this road within the projects for the reconstruction of rural roads in Samukh district, the State Agency told Trend.

The length of the Kasemen road is 4.6 kilometers, Garabaghli - 2.8 kilometers, Salakhli - 4 kilometers.

The Yenikend-Poylu road was built in accordance with the fourth technical class with a black surface.

"Along the Yenikend-Poylu road, rectangular culverts were built in six places and the motor graders and ditches were opened in necessary places," the State Agency said.

The similar work was also carried out on the access roads of Kasemen, Garabaghli and Salakhli villages.

"Along these roads, 39 new reinforced concrete culverts of various diameters have been installed, the existing bridge has been repaired," the agency said.

A new asphalt concrete pavement, consisting of two layers on more than 230,000 square meters, was laid at the last stage of the reconstruction.

"After the construction work, the measures were taken for organizing normal traffic, in particular, the necessary road signs, distance indicators in kilometers and signal poles were installed, horizontal marking lines were laid, bus stops and other road infrastructure facilities were installed," the State Agency added.

"The reconstruction covers the roads of settlements located near the state border with Georgia, which will facilitate the movement of about 4,000 people," the State Agency said.

"In general, this project had a positive impact on the social well-being of every citizen living in the district and created the basis for car traffic safety," the State Agency said. "This will give an impetus to the development of agriculture and provide all conditions for the fastest delivery of products from the manufacturer to the consumer."

