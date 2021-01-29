Azerbaijan's FSA declares onions imported from Kazakhstan unfit for consumption

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

The Food Safety Agency (FSA) of Azerbaijan continues control measures in connection with the products imported into the country, a source in the agency told Trend.

The agency employees inspected 650 tons of onions produced by the TIMUR private enterprise of Kazakhstan and imported to Azerbaijan by the local company TechnicAz LLC. During the inspection, the employees took samples of products, which were presented to the laboratory of the Azerbaijani Institute of Food Safety.

As a result of the inspections, it was revealed that the residual content of nitrates in the product is much higher than the limits established by the current technical regulations, and it is unsuitable for consumption.

The agency has come to the conclusion that the products are unsuitable for consumption. Currently, appropriate measures are being taken within the framework of legislative requirements.