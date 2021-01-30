Transit of Azerbaijan's export goods through Russia authorized
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30
Trend:
By the request of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan, the transit through the territory of Russia of the export products of Azerbaijan, which are under the phytosanitary control of this country, has been authorized, the agency told Trend.
In compliance with the procedure of quarantine phytosanitary control at the customs border of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the issue of transit of goods through the territory of Russia to other countries was resolved.
Latest
Turkish staff for joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan's liberated lands arrives in country - MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Changes to name of Committee on Precious Metals, Precious Stones of Turkmenistan’s CB to be introduced into legislation
Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss beginning of operation of Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center
Results of assessment in Nagorno-Karabakh region to be provided for filing relevant claims – Azerbaijani deputy minister