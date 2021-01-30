Transit of Azerbaijan's export goods through Russia authorized

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

By the request of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan, the transit through the territory of Russia of the export products of Azerbaijan, which are under the phytosanitary control of this country, has been authorized, the agency told Trend.

In compliance with the procedure of quarantine phytosanitary control at the customs border of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the issue of transit of goods through the territory of Russia to other countries was resolved.