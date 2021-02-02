Share of alternative, renewable energies in primary consumption to be raised in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

By Asif Mehman – Trend:

The use of alternative and renewable energy sources, especially in developed countries, during the strategic period, will expand, Trend reports citing the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (On national priorities for social and economic development ‘Azerbaijan 2030’) approved on Feb.2.

With this in mind, the country must use energy efficiently and give preference to new sustainable energy sources.

The document emphasized that in order to fully meet the needs of present and future generations, the use of environmentally friendly green technologies should be expanded.

“Based on scientific and technical potential, the share of alternative and renewable energy sources in primary consumption should be increased in all sectors of the economy, and the impact on climate change should be reduced. Using environmentally friendly vehicles will have a positive impact on the environment and air quality.”