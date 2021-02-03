Azerbaijan discusses issue of exporting apples and tomatoes to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia discussed the issue of exporting apples and tomatoes to the Russian Federation, Trend reports on Feb. 3, referring to Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli and head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision of Russia Sergey Dankvert held phone talks regarding the issue.

During the conversation regarding the abolition of restrictions imposed on apples and tomatoes which are exported from Azerbaijan to Russia, Tahmazli stressed that control has been strengthened at enterprises that grow apples and tomatoes.

Tahmazli informed about the measures taken to protect plants in farms, as well as about ongoing video monitoring.