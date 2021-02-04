Azerbaijan's agency announces length of tunnels on future Fuzuli-Shusha highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The construction of the Fuzuli-Shusha highway, the foundations of which were laid down during President Ilham Aliyev to Fuzuli on January 14, 2021, continues in accordance with the first-degree technical category, a source in the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

According to the source, under the new project, through the construction of indirect bridges and tunnels in areas with complicated terrain, the length of the road will make up 84.6 km. The total length of the tunnels will be approximately 3 km. Moreover, the construction of multilevel road junctions on the new route is also planned.

The new Fuzuli-Shusha highway will pass by big settlements, as well as Topkhana forest. The first 48 km section of the road will be six-lane, and the rest - four-lane. The width of the roadbed will be 29.5 and 21.5 meters, respectively.

The road will pass nearby the future international airport in Fuzuli district, construction of which already started, and therefore it’s planned to build a road junction and an entrance to the airport at the 27th kilometer.

The construction of the new Fuzuli-Shusha highway is being carried out in four sections. These are sections 0-17 and 17-34 km, built by two subordinate organizations of the agency, the sections from 34 to 51 km and from 51 to 84.6 km, being built by AZVIRT LLC and the Turkish company Kolin Insaat, respectively.

At present, the work on the formation of the road base has been completed on sections 0-3, 34-37, and 51-53 km, in other sections the work continues.

The new Fuzuli-Shusha highway will start from the M6 ​​main road Hajigabul-Bahramtapa-Minjivan-state border with Armenia and will pass through the territories of the liberated Fuzuli, Khojavand, Khojaly, and Shusha districts. The construction is planned to be completed in 2022.

The 101-km highway locally called as ‘Victory Road’, symbolizing the liberation of Shusha from the Armenian occupation (on Nov.8, 2020), is being expanded and built in accordance with the 2nd-degree technical category on the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan.

The first stage of work has already been completed. In just two months, this road was expanded, a new road base was formed and travel was ensured along with it, added the source.