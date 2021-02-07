Azerbaijan discloses number of pensioners with pension increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The rise in pensions will affect a total of 1,140,000 or 93 percent of pensioners in Azerbaijan, director of the State Social Protection Fund under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Himalay Mamishov said.

Mamishov made the remark at the press-conference, Trend reports on Feb. 5.

"The rest are people who have been assigned a pension under special conditions," the director added. "The pension increases will be calculated from January 1, 2021, and the January pension increases will be paid during the February pension. Additional 441 million manat ($259 million) will be allocated annually to increase pensions after indexation."