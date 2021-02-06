Port of Baku receives Turkish export freight trains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Two export trains which arrived in Azerbaijan from Turkey and China were transshipped at the Baku International Sea Trade Port (Port of Baku) on Feb.6, a source in the port told Trend.

According to the source, the third export train also arrived at the port.

"The train transporting medical and chemical products consists of 42 containers with the length of 40 foots each. The containers had been loaded to ‘Beket Ata’ feeder ship at the port during 6 hours and sent to the Kazakh port of Aktau," the source said.

The feeder ship arrived at Baku port from Aktau to deliver 36 containers with industrial equipment (compressors).

Containers from Turkey which have travelled to Baku port via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line and the Caspian Sea will be sent to Kazakhstan, and from there to China’s Xi’an city.

The third export train’s operators are members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Consortium – ADY Container (Azerbaijan), KTZ Express (Kazakhstan), GR Logistics (Georgia) and Pacific Eurasia Logistics (Turkey).

