FDI in industrial sector at over 89% growth in 10 months

Statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade showed that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in mineral and industrial sector hit an 89% hike in the first 10 months of current year (from Mar. 21, 2020 to Jan. 19, 2021), Trend reports citing Mehr.

A total of $1.477 billion worth of foreign investment was approved in mineral and industrial sector of the country in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar yea, indicating an 89.4 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, $780 million worth of foreign direct investment was approved in first 10 months of the previous Iranian calendar year (from March 21, 2019 to Jan. 19, 2020).

In this period, a number of 104 foreign projects were approved in industrial, mineral and trade sector of the country, showing a 31.6 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, the ministry added.

Manufacturing chemical products, radio and TV sets and communication devices, construction of equipment and machinery accounted for the maximum share of foreign direct investment in this period.

Meanwhile, the four countries of Germany, China, Turkey and UK stood at 1st to 4th places respectively in terms of maximum value of foreign investment made in industrial and mineral sector of the country in first 10 months of the current year.