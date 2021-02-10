Prices for diesel cars in Azerbaijan falling - expert
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The change in the price of diesel fuel in Azerbaijan to a certain extent influenced the sale of cars with a diesel engine, real estate expert Ramil Osmanli told Trend.
According to the expert, the influence of the rise in the price of diesel fuel was manifested mainly in relation to cars with a large engine capacity.
“Though the impact of the rising cost is not felt as strongly, still the prices for cars with this engine have fallen,” Osmanli added.
