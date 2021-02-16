Azerbaijan aims to improve efficiency in restoration of its liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, in coordination with the president, shall amend the relevant rules, approved by its decree No. 6 dated January 12, 2015, for a more efficient organization of territorial planning of settlements in the liberated rural areas, within 1 month, Trend reports referring to a source in the cabinet.

The previous rules approved by the cabinet’s decree 6 years ago determined the compliance of construction projects with the planning documents (master plans and (or) general plans) of the area where they will be implemented, as well as the requirements taken into account during the preparation of the detailed plan for the purposes of construction permits or information procedures in the absence of a detailed plan or its expiration.

The information about the amendments was reflected in the order of President Ilham Aliyev ‘On approval of law No. 259-VIQD of February 1, 2021 on amendments to law on approval, enactment and respective legal regulation of the urban planning and construction code of Azerbaijan’.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve issues arising from the above law.