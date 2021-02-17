Azerbaijani company to produce hair dye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan's AZCOSMETICS GROUP LLC, a resident of the High Technologies Park under the National Academy of Sciences, will produce hair dye, the company's Director Ulduza Khanlarova said, Trend reports on Feb.17.

According to Khanlarova, the production and export of shampoos, balms, creams, various cosmetic oils, and other care products are planned in the future.

She noted that the enterprise, which aims to produce hair dyes using natural ingredients, will also manufacture creams containing naphthalene oil.

The director added that negotiations are underway with companies to sell respective equipment and raw materials, and certain agreements have already been reached.