New Nakhchivan corridor plays most important role in implementation of "3+3" format – PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev voiced a new initiative to ensure lasting peace and cooperation in the region - the "3+3" format, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said.

Asadov made the remark at the Turkish-Azerbaijani business forum in Turkey’s Ankara city, Trend reports on Feb. 18.

“The new Nakhchivan corridor is playing the most important role in the implementation of this initiative,” the Azerbaijani prime minister added.

“This corridor will accelerate the development of bilateral trade relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as give a big impetus to the development of relations in the field of tourism sector,” Asadov added.