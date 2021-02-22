Azerbaijan discloses volume of Argentine products imported in 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:
Some 3,334 tons of goods were imported from Argentina to Azerbaijan in 2020, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov said.
Gurbanov made the remark at a meeting with Argentine ambassador Sergio Perez Gunella, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend.
“The volume of transit cargo between the two countries amounted to 28 tons, the volume of export-oriented cargo – 37,411 tons,” chairman added.
"Ferrous metals and mineral building materials, as well as bread and food products, prevailed among the transported goods," Gurbanov said.
