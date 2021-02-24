Harmful microorganisms found in Russian chicken products imported to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
Inspectors of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan have examined a batch of frozen chicken skin weighing 9.97 tons produced by the Russian Resurs-Yug LLC, which was imported to Azerbaijan by AZFOOD COMPANY LLC, Trend reports.
Samples were taken from the products and sent to the laboratory of the Institute of Food Safety Agency.
Analysis of the samples revealed the presence of the pathogenic microorganism Salmonella in the product.
The agency decided to recycle the products.
Currently, appropriate measures are being taken within the framework of the legal requirement.
Latest
Uzbekistan, Singapore discuss project on creation of cotton-textile clusters in several Uzbek regions
Azerbaijan celebrates first Tuesday of Nowruz in Nagorno-Karabakh region after many years - Trend TV
Azerbaijan welcomes participation of foreign companies in implementation of 'smart' projects in liberated lands
I every time was referring to conflict, every to injustice, to violation of international law - President Aliyev