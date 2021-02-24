Harmful microorganisms found in Russian chicken products imported to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

Inspectors of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan have examined a batch of frozen chicken skin weighing 9.97 tons produced by the Russian Resurs-Yug LLC, which was imported to Azerbaijan by AZFOOD COMPANY LLC, Trend reports.

Samples were taken from the products and sent to the laboratory of the Institute of Food Safety Agency.

Analysis of the samples revealed the presence of the pathogenic microorganism Salmonella in the product.

The agency decided to recycle the products.

Currently, appropriate measures are being taken within the framework of the legal requirement.