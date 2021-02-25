Azerbaijan - leader among neighboring countries for index of sustainable development goals

Economy 25 February 2021 00:25 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development held the 11th meeting under the chairmanship of the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov on February 24, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting was also attended by the ministry’s head, the council’s Deputy Chairman Mikayil Jabbarov and members of the council.

At the meeting, Ahmadov noted that as a result of the work done over the past period to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Azerbaijan and the fruitful cooperation established in the process of development, Azerbaijan's position in the United Nations (UN) report on sustainable development for 2020 has improved.

So, according to the UN report, Azerbaijan ranked 54th among 166 countries of the world, gaining 72.6 points out of 100 on the index of sustainable development goals, ahead of all neighboring countries.

As the ministry noted, at the political forum of the UN Economic and Social Council to be held in July 2021, Azerbaijan will present the third Voluntary National Report, and work is underway to prepare it. Thus, Azerbaijan will become the first country in the region to submit such report for the third time.

Besides, according to the ministry, the meeting participants discussed the current situation and upcoming tasks in the production of statistics on the SDGs, approved as a national priority, the concept ‘Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development’ and the ‘Strategy of Socio-Economic Development for 2021-2025’.

During the meeting there were also discussed the final report for 2020 on the work done in Azerbaijan and the progress in achieving the SDGs for submission to the country’s president, as well as the current state of affairs over the preparation of Azerbaijan’s third Voluntary National Report, which will be presented at the UN political forum.

Following the meeting, the council members approved the mentioned final report, gave respective recommendations and instructions for the preparation of the ‘Strategy of Socio-Economic Development for 2021-2025’ and third Voluntary National Report of Azerbaijan.

