Head of parliamentary committee talks agricultural activity in liberated Azerbaijani lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation have great agricultural potential, Tahir Rzayev, chairman of the Agrarian Policy Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament, told Trend on Feb. 25.

The chairman stressed that the restoration of these territories will lead to an abundance of agricultural products in the country, as well as to an increase in export in this sphere.

"More than 7,000 hectares have been sown in the areas cleared of mines,” Rzayev added. “It is planned to additionally plant new crops on 20,000-25,000 hectares this season. Irrigation will be ensured for 100,000 hectares.”

“The lands liberated from occupation are distinguished by their fertility and productivity,” chairman added. “The abundant harvest of cotton, grain, grapes, vegetables and other agricultural products was gathered from these lands and animal husbandry was developed in the Soviet period. The cultivation of the areas with great potential not only will give a new impetus to the development of the country's agricultural sector, but also greatly prevent the import of agricultural products.”

“At the moment, the work is underway under the control of the president to restore these territories, including demining, roads are being built, water pipelines are being laid, hydroelectric power plants are being commissioned,” Rzayev said. “The foundation is being laid for the development of the agricultural sector. We are confident that our lands will become paradise and the agricultural sector in these lands will develop rapidly and make a new contribution to the country's economy.”