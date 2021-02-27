Baku Metro continues preparatory work for commissioning of new 'November' 8 station

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

Trend:

The construction of new sections of the Baku metro has continued in recent years, the Baku Metro CJSC told Trend.

After the commissioning of the third metro line in April 2016, the 'Memar Ajami' and 'Avtovaghzal' stations of the purple line, the construction of a depot on this line and the 'Hazi Aslanov' station of the green line continues.

The third station of the ‘violet’ line, named ‘November 8’ in honor of the victory in the Second Karabakh War, is being prepared for commissioning, and within the last stage of the construction, measures are being taken in accordance with technical and operational conditions.