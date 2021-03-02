Turkish president approves one more agreement with Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved the ‘Preferential Trade Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkey’, Trend reports.
The agreement has entered into force.
The document was signed in Baku on February 25, 2020.
