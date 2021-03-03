Azerbaijan's experience of implementing 'smart' projects to be presented in Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.3

Azerbaijan's experience of implementing Smart City projects will be presented at the ‘Smart Sustainable Cities: Organizational and Technical Aspects of Development’ forum to be organized by the Belarusian Ministry of Communications, Trend reports referring to a source in the ministry.

According to the source, the event will feature practical experience as well as ways to build a smart sustainable city.

Along with Azerbaijan, speakers from Russia and Ukraine, experts from the Green Cities Project, UNDP (Belarus), and specialists from leading companies will take part in the event.

"At the current stage of development of smart sustainable cities, the most discussed and exciting issues are: defining integrated approaches to building smart sustainable cities, developing conceptual documents and ways to assess the effectiveness of developing smart sustainable cities. At the same time, more and more technical solutions of the smart sustainable city appear every year," said the source.

A smart sustainable city is an innovative city that uses ICT and other means to improve living standards, the efficiency of urban activities and services, and competitiveness while ensuring that the needs of present and future generations are met in economic, social, environmental, and cultural aspects.

Besides, according to the source, the forum will allow leading experts from different countries to exchange experience in the development of smart urban technologies and solutions on the most topical issues, to achieve a common understanding of the problems of a smart city and ways to solve them.

