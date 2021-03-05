Reliability of Azerbaijani data center confirmed by int’l certification institute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

The reserve data center of AzInTelecom LLC subordinated to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies was awarded the "Tier 3 Facility" certificate of the Uptime Institute international certification institute on January 25, 2021, the ministry told Trend on March 5.

During the technical tests, Uptime Institute specialists tested all the equipment and systems of the critical infrastructure of the data center in stages.

The purpose of the construction of a backup data center in Yevlakh is to protect user data, provide reliable and high-quality data storage services in the "cloud" space.

The center was built through the World Bank’s funds within the "Progressive Services of Justice and Modern Judicial Infrastructure" project of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice.

One of the main advantages of the backup data center is its mobility, which will allow in case of emergencies to move the data center to a safer place.

"The geographic reservation of IMS-type stations (transmission of multimedia content in telecommunications-based on the IP protocol) can be carried out through this data center, which will provide an opportunity to exchange international telephone messages between Azerbaijan and all countries," the ministry said.

AZCLOUD cloud services, presented on the basis of AzInTelecom LLC, the first data center in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region with TIER III, ISO 20000, ISO 22301, and ISO 27001 certificates, were launched in December 2016.

The Uptime Institute is one of the most famous and trusted international certification institutions that has developed its own data center reliability standard.

The TIER III certification standard differs from others in the ability to carry out scheduled work (repair and maintenance) without stopping the data center. The reliability level of data centers in this category is 99.982 percent.

