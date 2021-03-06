Azerbaijani Ministry of Education implementing innovative projects with Microsoft

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev and Microsoft Corporation Vice President Anthony Salcito signed a number of documents during the online event envisaging the expansion of cooperation in the field of education and ensuring the implementation of joint innovative projects, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Education Ministry.

The cooperation with Microsoft envisages joint activity in four spheres.

"These are strategic cooperation in the direction of the digital transformation of education, joint activity on the project "Digital Leadership and Policy Formation in Education", improvement of information systems and e-services of the Ministry of Education, as well as Azerbaijan's participation in the "World Leaders of Digital Transformation" coalition formed by Microsoft," the message said.

"Moreover, cooperation in Teaching and Learning includes the results-oriented learning, individual approach to learning, 21st-century skills, a teacher-to-be model, and joint work to shape analytical thinking," the ministry said.

"It is planned to implement special programs to improve the technical knowledge of students of pedagogical specialties before hiring," the message said. "At the same time, cooperation will be established on the application of industrial content and certification in teaching at all levels of education."

The "Creation of a digital environment" direction includes the use of cloud technologies and secure software.

"The establishment of joint cooperation with Microsoft on the use of analytical tools of a new generation for artificial intelligence in recognizing the Azerbaijani language and improving decision-making in education has a special place in this sphere," the ministry said.

Student and School Success includes integrating Microsoft content into STEAM, educating and certifying technology educators anywhere, anytime, and at any pace, innovative ideas, presentation of innovative ideas and technical solutions in local and international spheres, as well as learning opportunities on innovative expert models.

