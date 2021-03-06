Electricity consumption in February amounted to 1.6 bln kWh in Kyrgyzstan

In February 2021, electricity consumption in the Kyrgyz energy system amounted to 1 billion 620 million 775 thousand kWh, the press service of the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan OJSC said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to data, electricity consumption during the same period in 2020 made 1 billion 672 million 729 thousand kWh.

At a news briefing held in Bishkek on March 4, Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev announced that the country will import 900 million kWh of electricity from Kazakhstan.

Such an agreement was reached during a state visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to Kazakhstan on March 2-3.

According to the agreement, Kyrgyzstan will return electricity in installments over the next 2-3 years.

Kazakbaev added the sides have also agreed on Kyrgyzstan's provision of irrigation water to Kazakhstan during the growing season.