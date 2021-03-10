Azerbaijan developing new standards for returning of land areas to state

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.10

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

According to the requirements of the legislation, when the used land plots are returned to the state, reclamation works must be carried out on them, which, unfortunately, are not carried out, Samir Gurbanov, Chairman of the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Gurbanov made the statement during the program of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources - ‘Expert Hour’.

According to the chairman, in order to eliminate this problem, the Agency, together with scientists of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), is preparing uniform standards for reclamation.

Gurbanov noted that after the government approves these standards, entrepreneurs will have to carry out reclamation work in compliance with this document.