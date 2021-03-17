Restoration of communications in region to benefit Armenia too – Azerbaijani FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17
Trend:
The opening of communications in the region will benefit all countries in the region, including Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, Trend reports on March 17.
“The opening of communications has been envisaged by the agreement signed on November 10, 2020 [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region] but for this purpose, all parties must fulfill their obligations,” the Azerbaijani minister said.
Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan is a supporter of peace and cooperation in the region.
