Number of foreign employees in Azerbaijan in 2020 disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.18

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The number of foreigners and stateless persons in Azerbaijan with valid work permits in the country as of late 2020 was 5,287, Trend reports on Mar.18 referring to the State Statistical Committee.

According to the committee, 29.2 percent of them worked with the permit in the construction sector, 23.2 percent - in the mining industry, 9.5 percent in the processing sector, 6.2 percent – tourist accommodation and catering, 5.7 percent – in the trade and vehicle repair sphere, 5.6 percent - in the field of education, and 20.6 percent – in other spheres.

Azerbaijan’s economically active population exceeded 5.2 million people as of Feb. 1, 2021, and 4.87 million of them are employed people.

As of Jan.1 this year, the number of hired employees in the country reached 1.69 million people, 910,800 people were involved in the public sector of the economy, and 781,000 people - in the private sector.