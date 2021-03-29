Azerbaijan's Komtec discusses recent development in BakiKart transportation cards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.29

Many residents of Baku faced difficulties while trying to top up the balance of BakiKart transport cards at MilliOn payment terminals on the morning of March 29, a source in Azerbaijan’s Komtec company (technical center for installation and service support of payment terminals) told Trend.

According to the source, the company is conducting work to introduce innovations in the BakiKart system.

“Upon completion of the adaptation work, the citizens will be again able to replenish BakiKart balance through MilliOn payment terminals,” added the source.

The MilliON card machines also provide the ability to pay for communal services, landline and mobile telephony, Internet, cable TV, and accept payments on bank loans.

These payment terminals have been used in Baku since March 2016.

