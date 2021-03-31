Azerbaijani products at global exhibition in Moscow (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.31

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The products of Azerbaijani companies have been presented at the single national stand ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ at the MosBuild 2021 International Building Materials Exhibition in Moscow, Trend reports.

The presentation process was carried out with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and the organization of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Fund (AZPROMO).

As many as 10 companies represent Azerbaijan at the exhibition, which is attended by 150 companies from all over the world.

Also, some companies are participating in the event online, due to COVID-related precautions.

The exhibition opened on March 30, and will run until April 2. Azerbaijan is represented at MosBuild for the second time.

Within the exhibition, representatives of Azerbaijani companies will meet with potential buyers and discuss issues of exporting products.