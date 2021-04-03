U.S. factories desperate for workers, even as ranks of jobless remains high

Economy 3 April 2021 02:18 (UTC+04:00)
U.S. factories desperate for workers, even as ranks of jobless remains high

On Friday, the Labor Department said 916,000 jobs were created last month, the most since last August, including 53,000 manufacturing positions. That was the highest number of new factory jobs in six months, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The report’s manufacturing diffusion index, a measure of the breadth of hiring across some 75 goods-producing industries, registered one of its highest readings ever.

Manufacturing employment suffered a much less severe blow than service sector jobs last spring when COVID-19 first brought the economy effectively to a standstill. About one of every 10 factory jobs were eliminated in the shutdowns versus roughly one of every six service jobs. Factory employment is 4% below pre-pandemic levels, a deficit of 515,000 jobs, versus 5.5% for overall U.S. employment, with a total shortfall from February 2020 of 8.4 million positions.

Other indicators also point to a tight labor market at factories. Earlier this week, the Institute for Supply Management said its index for national factory activity jumped to its highest reading in 37 years in March, with its gauge of manufacturing employment rising to its highest level since February 2018.

UKG, which provides time management for small and mid-sized companies, said employee shift work at U.S. manufacturers was up 3.4% in mid-March from mid-February, outpacing a 2.6% increase across all industries.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Luxury hotels to be built in Karabakh - Azerbaijan Hotel Association
Luxury hotels to be built in Karabakh - Azerbaijan Hotel Association
Turkey to secure its place as COVID-19-safe travel hotspot
Turkey to secure its place as COVID-19-safe travel hotspot
Tourist guest house to be built for hikers between Georgia's Kobuleti, Shuakhevi cities
Tourist guest house to be built for hikers between Georgia's Kobuleti, Shuakhevi cities
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
U.S. factories desperate for workers, even as ranks of jobless remains high Economy 02:18
FM spokesperson urges U.S. to stop official exchanges with Taiwan Other News 01:22
UK records another 3,402 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths Europe 00:39
Regional Gender Expert Group to be set up for CAREC Gender Strategy implementation Business 00:03
India demands market-determined crude oil supply Oil&Gas 2 April 23:41
Iran to issue new policies to support production Business 2 April 23:15
Kazakhstan eyes supporting wholesale distribution centers creation in Kyrgyzstan Business 2 April 23:14
Bank of Georgia benefits from high capitalization on London Stock Exchange Finance 2 April 23:14
Zarif to visit Central Asia in coming Politics 2 April 23:07
Four UN peacekeepers killed in northern Mali Other News 2 April 22:53
Turkey registers more than 42 308 new coronavirus cases Turkey 2 April 22:18
Turkish companies to become heavily involved in restoring liberated territories of Azerbaijan - Trade Minister Politics 2 April 21:43
Uzbekistan, Portugal identify promising areas for cooperation Uzbekistan 2 April 21:14
There must be no place for glorification of fascism in CIS - Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 20:35
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on April battles (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 20:19
Azerbaijani Air Force servicemen visit graves of martyrs of April battles (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 2 April 19:33
Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz FMs exchange views on expanding and deepening existing bilateral ties (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 19:16
Azerbaijani PM, Turkish Trade minister discuss prospects for expanding trade and economic ties Politics 2 April 19:13
No shortage of PCs and laptops in Azerbaijan - Azerbaijan Innovation Agency ICT 2 April 19:00
Azerbaijan shows footage from Khorovlu village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 2 April 18:49
Azerbaijani special forces taking part in exercises in Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 18:25
Russian tech firm launches work on small all-weather monitoring satellites Russia 2 April 17:53
US VC Merlin Ventures forms Israeli cyber fund US 2 April 17:45
Azerbaijan, Turkey sign memorandum of understanding on digital trade Business 2 April 17:45
Azerbaijan confirms 2,361 more COVID-19 cases, 822 recoveries Society 2 April 17:44
World Bank updates forecast on Azerbaijani state budget's ratio to GDP Finance 2 April 17:31
Missile at Azerbaijan’s Shusha city fired from Iskander-M system - Mine Action Agency Azerbaijan 2 April 17:31
Georgian citizens continue to register for seasonal employment program in Germany Business 2 April 17:31
Trams, trolleybuses can reduce traffic load in Baku - expert Economy 2 April 17:29
Azerbaijan reveals data on 2020 portfolio investments Finance 2 April 17:29
Tesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates US 2 April 17:23
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to buy technological equipment Tenders 2 April 17:14
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of services Tenders 2 April 17:14
Produce in Georgia program supports first enterprise of amino acids, proteins in Transcaucasia Business 2 April 17:11
Azerbaijan gives priority to Turkey in restoration work in liberated lands – Minister Business 2 April 17:02
Int'l money transfers value increases in Kazakhstan Finance 2 April 16:58
Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor discloses volumes of agricultural products supplied to Georgia Business 2 April 16:54
Ukrainian SkyUp to operate regular flights to Azerbaijan Economy 2 April 16:51
Kazakhstan eyes measures to boost trade with Czech Republic Business 2 April 16:46
Minister talks Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves topping foreign debt volume Finance 2 April 16:44
French Rothschild&Co ready to assist Uzbekistan in implementation of projects in nuclear industry Oil&Gas 2 April 16:35
Azerbaijani Parliament ratifies agreement with Pakistan on emergency prevention Politics 2 April 16:34
JCPOA next joint commission meeting to be held in Vienna soon Nuclear Program 2 April 16:32
Azerbaijan to create joint investment fund with Turkey - minister Business 2 April 16:24
Half of operations at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for share of investment company Finance 2 April 16:22
Afghanistan’s activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in March 2021 Business 2 April 16:20
Azerbaijan may adopt legal basis for eTIR procedure Transport 2 April 16:19
Azerbaijan's current account to see surplus until 2023 - WB Finance 2 April 16:17
Resident of Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Industrial Park starts to export sheet glass Business 2 April 16:17
Azerbaijan plans to launch single platform for labor relations Economy 2 April 16:16
Uzbekistan, USAID implementing joint project in field of water resources management Uzbekistan 2 April 16:13
Devaluation of rial causes severe damage to economy - Head of Iran Export Confederation Business 2 April 16:08
Azerbaijan plans to increase trade with Turkey in 2021 - minister Business 2 April 16:08
AzTV releases video on April 2016 battles: "We honor the April victory with pride!" Other News 2 April 16:03
Export value of Turkish defense products continues to grow Turkey 2 April 15:45
Export volume of grains and legumes from Turkey increases Turkey 2 April 15:42
Azerbaijani police find large number of weapons, ordnance in Fuzuli (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 15:41
Putin, Saudi Crown Prince discuss OPEC+ Russia 2 April 15:39
Fire bomb attack on Spanish leftist party's office Europe 2 April 15:37
Kazakhstan to launch industrial projects in Almaty city in 2021 Kazakhstan 2 April 15:36
Tel Aviv seafront penthouse sold for NIS 108m Israel 2 April 15:32
Azerbaijan achieved victory over Armenia thanks to experience in April 2016 battles - military expert Politics 2 April 15:13
Geostat reveals inflation rate in Georgia Business 2 April 15:10
President of Afghanistan to receive Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Other News 2 April 15:02
Fluxys Belgium set to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 Oil&Gas 2 April 15:00
Georgia puts up agricultural plots for sale within state program framework Business 2 April 14:52
Fluxys Belgium reduces transmission volumes Oil&Gas 2 April 14:51
President of Afghanistan declares ‘unwavering support’ for a People’s Vaccine for COVID-19 Other News 2 April 14:48
Russia records 8,792 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 2 April 14:46
Eurostat shares data on petroleum gas imports volume from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 2 April 14:39
Uzbekistan reveals price growth for food products for Mar. 2021 Uzbekistan 2 April 14:29
Uzbekistan sets net volume limit for attracting external borrowings Finance 2 April 14:29
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for vehicles repair Tenders 2 April 14:20
Higher oil output by OPEC+ still moderate amid 2021 demand Oil&Gas 2 April 14:19
Kazakhstan, Bulgaria trade plummets amid COVID-19 Business 2 April 14:14
2,000 heirs of FFs to get Indian scholarships Other News 2 April 14:04
10 roads built with Indian grant inaugurated in Nepal''s Terai Other News 2 April 14:02
Indian Army To Participate In Multinational Exercise Shantir Ogroshena-2021 In Bangladesh Other News 2 April 13:58
JCPOA Joint Commission online meeting begins Nuclear Program 2 April 13:56
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 2 April 13:47
Indonesian company eyes export of Uzbek products to Middle East Uzbekistan 2 April 13:46
Masdar to increase design capacity of its wind farm project in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 2 April 13:46
Azerbaijan's unified transport strategy to develop sectoral structures - Minister Transport 2 April 13:44
Uzbekneftegaz reconstructs air cooling unit for ethylene production at Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex Oil&Gas 2 April 13:42
Turkish Aksa Enerji building thermal power plants in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Oil&Gas 2 April 13:42
Prices on locally-produced industrial goods surge in Kazakhstan Business 2 April 13:41
Russia sends humanitarian aid to Turkmenistan Business 2 April 13:41
Iran's petrochemical capacity increases Business 2 April 13:40
Turkmenistan announces sale of state property at auction Finance 2 April 13:31
Azerbaijan talks 1Q2021 share of corporate securities deals in secondary market Finance 2 April 13:18
French company to complete construction of Turkmen Senagat bank's office Construction 2 April 13:17
Emerson interested in new projects in Caspian region Oil&Gas 2 April 13:16
Iran expecting IMF's response to its request for loan Business 2 April 13:13
Iran announces age requirements for Sinofarm, Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines Society 2 April 13:13
Turkey releases 2M2021 data on cargo shipment via local ports from Spain Turkey 2 April 13:08
Most of Azerbaijan's 2M2021 exports to Romania fall on oil Oil&Gas 2 April 13:04
German GIZ introducing 'smart' projects in Azerbaijan's agriculture Economy 2 April 13:04
Number of payment cards in Azerbaijan rising - Central Bank Finance 2 April 13:02
Azerbaijan ombudsperson sends several appeals to int'l organizations regarding Armenia's crimes Politics 2 April 13:02
Kazakhstan-Spain trade volume skyrockets Business 2 April 12:46
All news