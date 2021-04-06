Most of Azerbaijani population appreciates cashless fare payments in public transport - CAERC

BAKU. Azerbaijan, Apr.6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

About 50 percent of buses in Azerbaijan operated a non-cash fare payment system in 2018-2020, Chairman of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) of Azerbaijan, Doctor of Economics, Vusal Gasimli said, Trend reports.

Gasimli made the remark at the online ‘Baku Transit Forum 2021: Smart City’ event.

According to the CAERC chairman, projects are being prepared to pay for travel in public transport using bank cards, platforms are being developed for non-cash payment for parking cars.

“It is primarily about the possibilities of non-cash payment by means of bank cards, in addition, recognition technologies are being introduced, using biometric data. The use of these technologies requires the introduction of a number of opportunities, such as increased data protection, as well as increased payment limits on cards,” he said.

Gasimli stressed that the implementation of the state program for digitalization of services was completed in 2020, adding that a new program for 2020-2025 that covers smart transport projects was approved.

“The implementation of such projects will help to optimize passenger traffic, ensure passenger comfort, and there will also be no need for additional subsidies. Some 57 percent of Azerbaijani citizens (in the world this figure is 27 percent) support digitalization in the field of public transport,” Gasimli said.

“The introduction of such services as the rental of bicycles and scooters in the smart city project and the creation of appropriate infrastructure will give impetus to the development of projects in the field of ecology in Azerbaijan,” the center chairman said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev