Roaming tariffs to be decreased within Eastern Partnership over next 5 years – deputy minister

Economy 21 April 2021 14:59 (UTC+04:00)
Roaming tariffs to be decreased within Eastern Partnership over next 5 years – deputy minister
US committed to help diversify economic opportunities for people of Kazakhstan
US committed to help diversify economic opportunities for people of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan increases exports to UK
Kazakhstan increases exports to UK
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy batteries
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy batteries
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Verizon loses more-than-expected wireless subscribers US 15:52
Pace of Turkmen industry dev’t accelerating Business 15:46
Volume of Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 oil export to Spain disclosed Oil&Gas 15:45
Austria increases import of Turkish-made chemicals Turkey 15:44
Silk Way West Airlines named ‘Cargo Airline of the Year 2020’ Society 15:40
Turkey's 1Q2021 furniture export to Austria shows increase Turkey 15:32
Turkey's furniture export to Iran up Turkey 15:31
WB says global coal prices to jump in 2021 Business 15:30
Cost of electricity imports to Georgia increase Oil&Gas 15:30
Iran's Jam Petrochemical Complex sees increase in sales Business 15:30
Ukrainian Bees Airline plans to carry out Kyiv - Tbilisi - Kyiv flights Transport 15:29
Azerbaijani state budget receipts through State Customs Committee exceed forecasts Finance 15:29
Israel and UK consider green travel corridor Israel 15:21
Chanel loses European court fight in trademark dispute with Huawei Europe 15:18
Azerbaijan records decrease in lending to communications, transport sector Finance 15:16
US committed to help diversify economic opportunities for people of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15:13
101-year-old Malaysian INA veteran honoured Other News 15:06
Roaming tariffs to be decreased within Eastern Partnership over next 5 years – deputy minister Economy 14:59
Kazakhstan increases exports to UK Business 14:55
Iran receives part of its frozen funds from S.Korea to purchase COVID-19 vaccine Finance 14:53
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy batteries Tenders 14:53
Russia played major role in stopping armed conflict in Karabakh region - Putin Politics 14:47
Turkey reveals cargo shipment volumes via its Tekirdag port Turkey 14:47
Value of Turkish furniture imports by France increases Turkey 14:42
Turkmenistan's import of Turkish electrical goods soars Turkey 14:42
BP announces West Azeri planned maintenance program Oil&Gas 14:40
Passenger cars manufacturing surges in volume in Kazakhstan Transport 14:29
Iran to commission over 100 industrial enterprises in Qom Province Business 14:27
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit reveals data on production, supply of gas Oil&Gas 14:26
Uzbekneftegaz reveals prices of petrol supplied for exchange trading for Apr. 12-16 Oil&Gas 14:25
PAYSIS names conditions for effectiveness of marketplaces in Azerbaijan Economy 14:21
Uzbekistan, Latvia expanding trade and economic co-op Uzbekistan 14:10
Number of mortgage loans issued by Uzbek commercial banks increased Uzbekistan 14:00
Second container train from China reaches Baku Transport 13:59
Carbon capture capacities to see 250% increase by 2030 Oil&Gas 13:58
Austria's 1Q2021 import of Turkish cars up in value Turkey 13:57
Instagram launches feature to tackle hate speech, abuse US 13:57
Armenian fascism - ugliest, most brutal of all that existed in other countries - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:56
Emirates may need to raise cash if air travel does not pick up Arab World 13:54
We are implementing Zangazur corridor, whether Armenia wants it or not - President Aliyev Politics 13:53
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 21 Society 13:46
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from State Tax Service exceed forecast Finance 13:38
Turkey unveils 2M2021 volume of cargo received by Istanbul port Turkey 13:37
Uzbekneftegaz to buy synthetic zeolite via tender Tenders 13:33
German companies' 1Q2021 total capital in Turkey grows Turkey 13:33
Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 state budget spending mostly account for current costs Finance 13:32
Production of certain goods in Iran increases Business 13:20
In near future, construction of new airport will be launched in Zangilan district - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:15
I hope that draft version of master plan of city of Aghdam will be submitted by end of May - President Aliyev Politics 13:14
Our plans are to take Armenia to international courts - President Aliyev Politics 13:13
In general, there are plans to create about 50 agricultural estates - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:12
We are seeing results of work carried out in Hajigabul district - Azerbaijani president Politics 13:12
Main goal of creating large agricultural estates - to ensure food security, says Azerbaijani president Politics 13:11
Azerbaijani people will return to Zangazur, which was taken away from us 101 years ago - President Aliyev Politics 13:10
Iran's economic cooperation with Pakistan to grow Business 13:10
Supply of electricity to liberated territories will be completed by end of this year - President Aliyev Politics 13:10
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ discloses amount of transfers to state budget for 1Q2021 Finance 13:09
IMF says breakeven oil price for Azerbaijan to drop in 2022 Oil&Gas 12:57
Iran begins new discussions within North-South Corridor Transport 12:53
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 21 Uzbekistan 12:50
Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 oil export slightly declines Oil&Gas 12:40
Azerbaijan boosts gas exports Oil&Gas 12:40
Amazon to let Whole Foods shoppers pay with a swipe of their palm US 12:37
UAE may impose virus curbs on unvaccinated people Arab World 12:34
Georgia reports 1,310 coronavirus cases for April 21 Georgia 12:34
Wix launches mobile app to expand customer base Israel 12:33
China interested in more gas supplies from Russia Other News 12:30
BP, Turkey agree on new transportation fee for Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan – sources Oil&Gas 12:25
WB to support transport and logistics in Georgia Business 12:22
Repairs at Uzbek Mubarek plant have no impact on gas processing volume Oil&Gas 12:21
Economy minister reveals total investments in industrialization in Azerbaijan Business 12:20
Iran boosts dried fruit exports Business 12:16
Gold price in Azerbaijan grows Finance 12:15
Azerbaijan unveils volume of oil production from ACG, Shah Deniz fields for 1Q2021 Oil&Gas 12:15
Kazakhstan to auction off several land plots for subsoil use Kazakhstan 12:12
President Rouhani talks Iran's Health Reform Plan Society 12:12
India to send 10 MT life-saving drugs to Sudan Other News 12:06
Azerbaijan discloses 1Q2021 state budget revenues Finance 11:43
Iran’s PMO talks about cargo movements in Dayyer port Transport 11:42
Azerbaijan reveals 1Q2021 gas production indicators from ACG, Shah Deniz fields Oil&Gas 11:42
Baku Higher Oil School wins Regional Petrobowl Competition Society 11:35
Kazakhstan's monetary base value surges Business 11:26
Memorandum of understanding signed between Turkmen, Kyrgyz coworking centers Business 11:26
Germany increases exports of locally-made goods to Kazakhstan Business 11:11
PM Modi’s visit to Portugal for India-EU summit called off, virtual summit on 8 May Other News 11:10
Cabinet approves MoU between India, Bangladesh to increase cooperation in trade remedies Other News 11:10
Uzbekistan talks increase of competitiveness of Trans-Caspian int’l transport route within Turkic Council Transport 11:08
Bulgaria receives significant cargo permits from Georgia - Ministry Transport 11:08
UK inflation rises to 0.7% in March as clothing and fuel prices grow Europe 11:07
Georgia lowers import of Turkish-made chemicals Turkey 10:54
Turkmen company continues construction of passenger car terminal Construction 10:54
Export of Turkish furniture to Uzbekistan surges Turkey 10:50
Production of petrochemical products Jam Petrochemical Complex increases Business 10:50
Cargo Targeting System to increase transit potential of Azerbaijan - SCC Business 10:45
Uzbekistan shares data on textile exports Uzbekistan 10:42
Azerbaijan sees decrease in oil prices Finance 10:42
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.21 Finance 10:35
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender to buy spares Tenders 10:33
Russia organizes tenth charter flight from Turkmenistan Transport 10:32
Armenia trying to deceive int'l community instead of fulfilling trilateral statement - MFA Politics 10:27
All news