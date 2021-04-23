Azerbaijan shares data on cotton sown area

Economy 23 April 2021 15:27 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan shares data on cotton sown area

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 23

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Cotton has been sown in an area of 63,684 hectares in Azerbaijan since the beginning of 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture told Trend on Apr.23.

According to the ministry, it’s expected that this year, cotton will be sown on an area of about 100,000 hectares in 17 districts of Azerbaijan.

Farmers receive different forms of state support, including subsidies, for growing cotton, added the ministry.

Last year, 336,500 tons of cotton were harvested in Azerbaijan. The average yield made up 33.6 centners per hectare.

