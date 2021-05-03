Azerbaijan, Turkey set up working group on int'l traffic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey have established a working group on international transport, Trend reports citing the State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

An online conference dedicated to further cooperation was held with the participation of the State Service, the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA), and the International Transporters Association of Turkey (UND).

Opening the conference, Head of the State Road Transport Service Habib Hasanov informed the participants about the reforms and measures carried out in the field of international road transport between Azerbaijan and Turkey, and also spoke about the prospects for further cooperation.

UND Chairman of the Board Cetin Nuhoglu, in turn, noted the importance of the exchange of experience between participants in international transport.

During the meeting, Kenan Gurbanov, Deputy Secretary-General of the ABADA, informed the event participants about the latest statistical indicators on transportation between the two countries, and their analysis was carried out in comparison with previous years.

At the end of the conference, it was decided to create a working group and hold regular meetings and discussions.

An agreement was also reached on the exchange of experience between the ABADA and UND.