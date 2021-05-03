Azerbaijan keen to expand trade and economic ties with Lithuania - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Trend reports referring to a source in the ministry.

According to the source, the parties discussed the prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Lithuanian economic cooperation.

Besides, the meeting participants said that work is underway to improve the legal framework for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the spheres of politics and economy.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania within the framework of the Eastern Partnership is aimed at deepening trade and economic ties and supporting the implementation of projects in various fields.

Jabbarov said that Azerbaijan is interested in expanding economic ties with Lithuania.

"Despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, trade between our countries grew in 2020 and in the first quarter of 2021," he added.

In turn, Landsbergis spoke about the most interesting areas for the development of trade and economic partnership between the two countries.

