Construction of airports in liberated lands to turn Azerbaijan into aviation hub - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The construction of airports in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation will greatly expand the country's capabilities in the field of air transportation and turn it into an aviation hub, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Huseynov told Trend on May 3.

The MP reminded that the foundation of three international airports has already been laid in the liberated territories, the construction process is underway rapidly.

"During a meeting with President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Stanley Deal on April 28, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the first airport, the construction of which we started a few months ago, will be operational in September,” Huseynov added.

“Moreover, Deal's visit to Azerbaijan and the agreement on the purchase of five Boeing 777 freighters by Silk Way West Airlines testify to the interest of international companies in Azerbaijan in the field of aviation,” the MP said.

“The international flights will be made from the airports in the liberated Azerbaijani territories,” Huseynov said.

“The activity of these airports contributes to the big increase in cargo transportation through Azerbaijan,” the MP said.

“I would like to stress that after the commissioning of the Zangezur corridor, it will be integrated into the East-West transport corridor and connected to other transport corridors,” Huseynov said. “Thus, the access to these corridors will be expanded through the new airports.”

“From this point of view, given Azerbaijan’s geographical position, the opening of international airports in our liberated territories will allow Azerbaijan to become a regional aviation hub," Huseynov said.