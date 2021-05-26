Azerbaijan, Japan eye to harmonize convention on cancelling double taxation by 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Japan intend to fully harmonize the provisions of the convention on eliminating double taxation for incomes and property and preventing tax evasion cases by 2022, Trend reports referring to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the source, a meeting was held between experts from the Tax Service, representatives of the Foreign and Finance Ministries of Azerbaijan and their Japanese counterparts in the format of a video conference.

"The signing of the new convention will create favorable conditions for Azerbaijani investors. From this point of view, the new document is important in expanding the exchange of information and creating an effective tax environment," said Orkhan Musayev, acting head of the Main Directorate for International Taxation and Tax Monitoring of the State Tax Service.

As a result of the discussions, the parties fully agreed on all the provisions of the draft convention.

This is the second meeting held this year to discuss the draft convention (the first meeting took place in February).

