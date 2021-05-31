Turkey focuses on completion of Azerbaijan's 'Victory Road', says minister

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Turkey is focusing on completing the construction of the 'Victory Road' in mid-August, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu said.

Karaismailoglu made the remark during a trip to Azerbaijan’s Khojavand district, Trend reports on May 31.

“The opening of a corridor between Nakhchivan and the main part of Azerbaijan will further strengthen the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey,” the minister said. “The work is underway to complete the projects in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation as soon as possible.”

"We will support Azerbaijan in every possible way in these matters,” the minister added. “The two fraternal countries will continue to implement major projects. Turkey will support the development of the region."