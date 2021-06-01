Grain harvest season begins in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The grain harvest season has begun in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture told Trend on June 1.

Some 986,685 hectares have been sown with cereals in Azerbaijan this year, of which 611,967 hectares - with wheat and 374,717 hectares - with barley.

Presently, barley is being harvested in 27 Azerbaijani districts. As of June 1, the crops have already been harvested from 19,666 hectares.

Some 54,600 tons of grain have already been harvested from the fields, the average yield was 27.8 centners per hectare.

Most of the crops were harvested on an 8,045-hectare-area in Neftchala district, which traditionally was the first district in which the harvesting process was launched.

The crops were harvested from more than 1,000 hectares in Bilasuvar, Saatli, Sabirabad and Jalilabad districts.

Harvesting of barley is expected to be completed in low-lying areas at an optimal period of time. Wheat harvesting will begin in these districts in the second decade of June.

Some 856 harvesters are used in the harvesting process, including 289 - local branches of Agroservice OJSC and 429 - individuals and legal entities.

The combines of Agroservice company have harvested the crops from 9,409 hectares while combines of individuals and legal entities - from 10,257 hectares.

The combined company are used in the harvesting process in small and medium-sized farms with an area of up to 50 hectares. Some 78 percent of grain sowing has accounted for smallholders this year.

Agroservice company has 650 combines in regional branches and 135 - at supply bases on the eve of the harvest period in 2021. All equipment is ready for harvesting.

Moreover, more than 1,000 combines owned by individuals and legal entities are expected to be used in the process.