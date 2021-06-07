Indicators of non-oil export of Azerbaijan disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan's export amounted to $8 billion while in the non-oil sector it reached $907.6 million from January through May 2021, which is by $184 million or 25.4 percent more compared to the same period of 2020, the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication told Trend on June 7.

The export of fruits and vegetables in value terms amounted to $206.1 million, cotton fiber - $109.3 million, aluminum and aluminum products - $57.9 million, ferrous metals and ferrous products – $39.7 million, cotton yarn - $17.8 million, chemical products - $19.2 million, sugar - $16.3 million, vegetable and animal fats and oils - $13.8 million, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages – $5.8 million, tea - $3.7 million from January through May 2021.

Azerbaijan's export reached $1.6 billion, while export in the non-oil sector - $210.5 million in May 2021, which is by 22 percent or $38 million more than in the same period of last year.

Moreover, the export of food products in the structure of non-oil exports in May 2021 amounted to $85.4 million, non-food products - $125.1 million.

Although there was a decline in the export of food in May 2021, the export of non-food items increased by 55.8 percent compared to the same month of last year.

The main drivers of growth in the export of non-food products in May were fertilizers, waste from the food industry, feed for animals, cotton, ferrous metals, lead and aluminum, lead and aluminum products, vehicles, excluding trains and trams, their spare parts and accessories, as well as other goods.