Azerbaijan, Turkey to scale up agricultural co-op - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10
Trend:
Azerbaijan and Turkey will expand cooperation in the agricultural sector, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov said, Trend reports.
Karimov made the statement at the 14th Caspian Agro-2021 international agricultural exhibition and the 26th InterFood Azerbaijan-2021 international exhibition of a food industry that opened on June 10.
